Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases since october | Oneindia News

India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months.

The fresh cases have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore as India registers a steady increase in cases for the 18th day in a row.

The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported.

312 deaths were reported in the last24 hours, highest spike in nearly three months.

Active coronavirus cases in the country rose by 33,663 taking the total to 4,86,310.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidSurge