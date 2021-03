Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj for 10,000 runs in ODI

During the 75th episode for 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 congratulated Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently completed her ten thousand runs in ODI.

"Recently Mithali Raj has become the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs.

Many congratulations on her achievement," PM said.