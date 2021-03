Meerut police station distributes 'Ganga Jal' to complainants ahead of Holi

As the festival of Holi approaches, Meerut police station started celebrating the festival in unique way.

Meerut police station is distributing bottles of 'Ganga Jal' to the complainants.

Incharge of Nauchandi police station said, "On Holi, people should not give liquor to anyone but give a bottle of Ganga water.

Ganga water is a sanitizer.

Spray it."