Myanmar protesters clash with soldiers as more than 100 people are killed

Protesters and soldiers clashed in Mandalay, Myanmar, as more than 100 people were killed in the country on Saturday March 27.

The violent crackdown by security forces was the deadliest day since protests erupted across the country over the ousting of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a military coup on February 1.

Mandalay was one of the hardest-hit areas with more than 10 deaths.

At least 114 civilians were killed in 44 towns and cities across the country, including a five-year-old child gunned down in the street.

It happened the military celebrated its annual Armed Forces Day.

A 13-year-old girl was among those killed when the junta’s armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila, in Mandalay.

At least 20 minors have reportedly been killed since the start of the unrest.

International pressure on Myanmar, still sometimes known as Burma, has escalated with the U.S. government putting sanctions on the country to strengthen its response to the military coup.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi later took over as de facto leader, before introducing democratic reforms against ongoing opposition from the military.