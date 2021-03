Nest Of Vampires Movie (2021)

Nest Of Vampires Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Nest of Vampires follows an MI5 agent who travels from London to rural England in search of the people who murdered his wife and kidnapped his only daughter.

During his investigation, he uncovers a ruthless vampiric cult that is heavily embroiled in human trafficking and Satanic cult worship.

Genre: Horror Directed by: Chris Sanders Starring: Shawn C.

Phillips, Daria Krauzo, Chris Sanders