HOMESICK Movie

HOMESICK Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the midst of a global pandemic, a university student returns home in line with a nationwide lockdown.

With his parents stuck abroad and only his thoughts for company, will he manage to keep his head above water?

An original feature film based on real events from the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic Directed by: Jason Farries Written by Sam Gosiewski Produced by Emily Stanley / Associate Producer Callum John Cast: Jason Farries, Samuel Lawrence, Emma Vansittart, Kevin Cherry, Zoe Cunningham.

And Jade Gordon