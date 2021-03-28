Brazil's Sao Paulo extends 'Red Phase' amid Covid-19 surge

Brazil's São Paulo has extended its so-called 'Red Phase' of coronavirus restrictions for another 15 days.

Brazil's São Paulo has extended its so-called 'Red Phase' of coronavirus restrictions for another 15 days.

Avenida Paulista, an important business and tourist area of the city, was still quite busy with traffic and people on Friday 26 March however, when this footage was filmed.

Under the restrictions, all municipalities move to the Red Phase of the state's COVID-19 plan, under which only essential businesses and facilities such as grocery stores, banks, critical industries, and schools, may remain open for on-premises operation.

Nonessential businesses must close unless they can operate for delivery and pickup services.

The virus has been surging in Brazil.

A situation made worse by a Covid-19 variant, P1, that is both more contagious and potentially more lethal too.