Watch: Security personnel take pledge to conduct a safe 'Mahakumbh' in Haridwar

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Uttarakhand Police personnel took a pledge to conduct a safe 'Mahakumbh'.

The pledge was conducted at Har ki Pauri, Haridwar.

Mahakumbh will be organised from 1 to 30 April in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.