Tension prevails in Delhi's Tilak Nagar after death of Nigerian national

A Nigerian national died after he was allegedly assaulted by a Delhi Police personnel on March 28.

Tensions persisted in the area as a crowd gathered outside the Tilak Nagar police station.

The Nigerian national was brought dead to DDU Hospital at around 3:30 am.

The deceased used to live in Tilak Nagar.

Kin of the victim alleged that the Nigerian national died because of a lathi injury inflicted on him by a Delhi Police personnel.

Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed to control the situation.