Oliver Dowden: Covid vaccine certificates are a possibility

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that one option to help ease lockdown restrictions would be to introduce Covid-19 vaccine certification.

He added that the review is underway and is led by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.

Report by Czubalam.

