DK Shivakumar's convoy attacked by supporters of BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi

A convoy of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was allegedly attacked by supporters of state BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in Belagavi on March 28.

A group of people were seen thrashing Shivakumar's SUV car passing by a road in Belagavi.

Jarkilholi on March 27 called the state Congress chief an impotent and alleged his hand behind the alleged sex tape which forced Jarkiholi to resign as a minister.

Shivakumar dismissed his allegations and labelled Jarkiholi as a "frustrated" man.