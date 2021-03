Filmfare 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan win awards | Highlights | Oneindia News

The 66th Filmfare Awards ceremony was held yesterday evening in Mumbai.

Irrfan Khan won the award for Best Actor for his role in Angrezi Medium posthumously.

He was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award.

