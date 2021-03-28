Virginia Beach shooting update

Virginia Beach police are actively investigating three different shootings that happened along the oceanfront Friday night.
Two people were killed, one by a police officer.
Eight were hurt and three people have now been arrested.
Police say they have detained several people, but no one has been arrested.