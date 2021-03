Immersed in colours, devotees celebrate Holi at Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple

Devotees flocked to Mathura's prominent Dwarkadhish Temple to celebrate the festival of colours.

Devotees used natural colors made by dipping flowers into water.

The cloud of Abir Gulal enhanced the joy of Holi at the temple.

Holi is celebrated in Mathura week before the actual festival.

Country will celebrate Holi on March 29.