CM Yogi lays foundation stone for extension of Gorakhpur airport's terminal building

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 28 laid foundation stone for extension of terminal building at Gorakhpur Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Civil Aviation Minister (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the event.

Dignitaries also flagged off an Alliance Air flight from Gorakhpur to Lucknow under RCS-UDAN on this occasion.

Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister of Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh; Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla 'Ravi Kishan' MP (Lok Sabha); Shiv Pratap Khukla, MP (Rajya Sabha); Jai Prakash Nishad, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, MLA Gorakhpur Urban (U.P.) Shri Anuj Agrawal, Chairman, AAI, and other senior officials of AAI were also present during the event.

The existing terminal building commissioned in the year 2018 was designed to cater 100 passengers and has an area of 1890 sqm.

The passenger traffic at the Gorakhpur airport has grown exponentially in very short span of time.

Thus, to increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport and make the airport suitable for Airbus 320 type of Aircraft, AAI has planned the extension of the existing terminal building at a cost of Rs 26.87 crore.

Spread in an area of 3440 sqm, the extended terminal will be equipped with 10 check-in-counters and two conveyor belts in arrival hall.

The new expanded building will have escalators, lifts and enough space for a restaurant and commercial activities.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation is committed to develop airport infrastructure in the country and provide the world-class services.