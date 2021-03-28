Thousands of environmentalists gathered for a rally in Lyon, France on Sunday 28 March, to demand stronger action from the government on climate.
French people take to the streets of Lyon to rally for stronger climate law
A similar rally was also held in the French capital, Paris.
They came a day before the French National Assembly debates amendments to a climate bill based partly on ideas that came out of the Citizens Convention for Climate.
The CCC was group of 150 randomly chosen citizens convened to help the government form a strategy to cut emissions by 40% by 2030.
But the protesters feel the ideas put forward have been watered-down by politicians and that the bill does not propose bold enough action.