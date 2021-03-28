French people take to the streets of Lyon to rally for stronger climate law

Thousands of environmentalists gathered for a rally in Lyon, France on Sunday 28 March, to demand stronger action from the government on climate.

A similar rally was also held in the French capital, Paris.

They came a day before the French National Assembly debates amendments to a climate bill based partly on ideas that came out of the Citizens Convention for Climate.

The CCC was group of 150 randomly chosen citizens convened to help the government form a strategy to cut emissions by 40% by 2030.

But the protesters feel the ideas put forward have been watered-down by politicians and that the bill does not propose bold enough action.