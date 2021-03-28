Gareth Southgate: England could have been better despite victory

England manager Gareth Southgate reflected on his victorious side's efforts in their World Cup qualifier against Albania.England overcame a sluggish start to win 2-0 against well-drilled Albania, with Kane’s first international goal since November 2019 and a fine Mason Mount effort seeing them take control of Group I ahead of Poland’s visit.
Three things Southgate learnt from England's win over Albania ahead of Euros
Daily Star
England are now just one competitive match away from this summer's European Championships, and Gareth Southgate is running out of..