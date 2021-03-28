Gareth Southgate: England could have been better despite victory
England manager Gareth Southgate reflected on his victorious side's efforts in their World Cup qualifier against Albania.England overcame a sluggish start to win 2-0 against well-drilled Albania, with Kane’s first international goal since November 2019 and a fine Mason Mount effort seeing them take control of Group I ahead of Poland’s visit.