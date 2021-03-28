Man Shot After Attempting To Unlawfully Enter Home

Children Found In Home Filled With Needles
Children Found In Home Filled With Needles
Was taken to an area hospital where they later died.... police say a witness was taken for an interview ---and was later arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident.... authorities say the shooting was self- inflicted.
In ohio county--- a man is taken to the hospital after being shot in the knee early saturday morning..... authorities responded to the 32-hundred block of livermore road.... the suspect--- joe snooks--- was attempting to gain unlawful entry into the home--- when the homeowner fired one round from his handgun-- to protect himself and his family..... we're told snooks appeared to be under the influence of
Children Found In Home Filled With Needles
Joe Downs has all the action from the Kentucky Regional High School hardwoods