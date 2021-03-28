Children Found In Home Filled With Needles
Credit: WEVVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Children Found In Home Filled With Needles
New tonight in henderson---a man is behind bars on multiple charges after deputies arrived on a warrant service friday.... 44news' claire dugan reports.
Developing tonight--we're learning a man it was an unexpected discovery... the henderson county sheriff's office says they responded to kennedy circle around 9 friday.... authorities say they went to the home of paul schwartz---they found more than a hundred used needles ... some containing blood and heroin.
Among them---