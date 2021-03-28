Locals celebrate Shab-E-Barat in Lucknow

Locals in Lucknow gathered at graveyard to celebrate Shab-E-Barat on the night of March 28.

COVID guidelines were adhered too, including social distancing.

Amid recent surge in COVID infections, state governments across country had urged people to avoid public gathering.

Shab-E-Barat is also known as 'The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness.'

Devotees pray to Allah to forgive all their sins and those of their deceased ancestors and to free their destiny from hell.

As many as 100 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the civil police force have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure a peaceful Holi and Shab-e-Barat.