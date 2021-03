COVID-19 scare hampers Holi spirit in Bhubaneswar, Patna

COVID-19 pandemic has hindered Holi enthusiasm across country.

Shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar are no very happy as sales of Holi merchandise and other related items have witnessed a downfall amid the recent spike in cases.

As the COVID scare is not yet averted, people are avoiding the celebrations this year.

Similar slump in business was witnessed in Patna too.

Locals urged people to celebrate 'corona-free' Holi.