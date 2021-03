Body of missing Lorain County man last seen Feb. 1 found in Lake Erie; No sign of missing friend Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:35s 28 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Body of missing Lorain County man last seen Feb. 1 found in Lake Erie; No sign of missing friend The body of Nathan Orona, who has been missing along with his friend Alaina Camacho for nearly two months, has been found in Lake Erie, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

