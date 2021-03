Cathedral releases album of organ music played during vaccinations

Salisbury Cathedral has released an album of organ music played during vaccinations, to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The album, named Salisbury Meditation – Music For The NHS, features 16 tracks played on the cathedral’s famous Father Willis organ.

Since January, more than 25,000 people have received their Covid-19 vaccine at the historic site.

The staff developed a programme of music to be played during the vaccinations.