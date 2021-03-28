Jane's Addiction and Cypress Hill in Cabo 08/31/02 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Jane's Addiction and Cypress Hill performed in Cabo San Lucas on August 31, 2002.

It was a Giant Club event that featured an insane lineup including Jane's Addiction, Cypress Hill, Pennywise, The Crystal Method, Jason Bentley and Christopher Lawrence.

What’s your favorite Jane's Addiction track?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.