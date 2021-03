People celebrate Holika Dahan with full festive spirit

People celebrated Holika Dahan with full festive vehemence across country on March 28.

Locals in Lucknow smeared 'gulal' over each other and celebrated the pious festival.

Holika Dahan marks the triumph of good over evil and the power of devotion.

A massive bonfire was lit in Varanasi to celebrate the festival.

People hold bonfire to signify the pyre that was created to kill Prahlad.

The country will celebrate Holi, festival of colours today.