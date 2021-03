Michigan Matters: Canada and Great Lakes Business

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks Enbridge Executive Ryan Duffy about its aging Pipeline 5 under the Mackinac Straits and plans to replace it, and Jim Lively, of Oil & Water, who wants it shut down.

We also discuss the important relationship between Michigan and Canada with former Michigan Governor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada James P.

Blanchard and Canadian Consul General Joseph Comartin.