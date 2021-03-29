Why some Fort Wayne residents will continue to wear face masks even when they're not required

Many members of the Facebook group ‘Mask Up Fort Wayne’ say it’s common sense that they’ll continue to wear masks in public, despite Gov.

That's a question that has a lot of Hoosiers fired up as the mask mandate turns to an advisory on April 6.

To mask up or to not mask up?

To mask up or to not mask up... that's a question that has a lot of hoosiers fired up as the mask mandate is lifting on april 6th.

Many members of the facebook group 'mask up fort wayne' say it's common sense ....they'll continue to wear masks in public, despite governor eric holcomb relaxing the rules.fox 55's nico pennisi explains their reasoning.

For jeff myers, it's important he find an accountant who will still wear a mask even when governor eric holcomb says it's no longer mandatory."my wife and i from the very beginning our number one goal is our whole family getting through this pandemic without anyone getting it."that means face coverings in public."it's kinda like you're at the ten yard line with the football and you're spiking it down, when you haven't gotten to the end zone yet."when asked if come april 6th he will ditch the mask he said.."it's too early."melanie rice agrees."it costs very little to wear a mask."a small price that many fort wayne residents apparently aren't willing to pay while at the grocery store.

"when i was there a couple of days ago, almost half of the people didn't even have a mask.

If they did, they weren't wearing it properly.

There were lots of kids in the store.

Not one of them had a mask on."jeanette beland says she's a afraid folks in allen county are experiencing "mask fatigue""we're becoming a little lax.

Now that the sun's here, we're outside and things are going good.

We have vaccines...perhaps we could forget that it would be very easy for a spike to start up again.she received both doses of the covid-19 vaccine by january 30.

Still, she wears a mask."there's a chance that there's a variant out there that may sneak in and may not prevent me, my vaccine may not prevent me or provide me with full coverage."she urges others to continue to use caution.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news the allen county department of health says masks will continue to be required in state buildings and at vaccination sites, but ultimately privately own businesses can make their own decisions if they want to.... it was a cold, damp, and windy day out there today,