Indiana reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 109 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 955 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 684-thousand- 020.

To date, 12-thousand-617 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 106 new covid cases and two deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 2 new cases.

Allen county reporting 65 new cases and one death.

Dekalb is reporting 4 new cases.

Huntington with 3 cases.

Noble with 3 cases and one death to report.

5 in steuben.

7 new cases in wabash.

And 15 in wells.

Over in ohio, van wert reporting two news case.

To stay up-to- date on the latest coronavirus coverage, visit our website at w-f-f-t dot com.