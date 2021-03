Niagara University student killed in Niagara Falls fire Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:19s 29 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Niagara University student killed in Niagara Falls fire According to police, Patrick Romano was killed in the fire Saturday morning.

GOOD EVENING... I'MALI TOUHEY.HOLY WEEK BEGINSWITH A SENSE OFGRIEF ON THECAMPUS OFNIAGARAUNIVERSITY.TONIGHT'S PALMSUNDAY MASS...BEGINNING WITHPRAYERS FOR ASTUDENT WHO DIEDIN AN OFF CAMPUSHOUSE FIRE OVERTHE WEEKEND.THE VICTIM ISIDENTIFIED AS 23YEAR OLD PATRICKROMANO... ROMANOPLAYED CLUBHOCKEY...THE TEAMTWEETING THISPHOTO OF HIMTODAY.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERALA ERREBHI SPOKEWITH ROMANO'SHOCKEY COACH...<NATS, PRAYERS