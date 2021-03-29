The spirit of St. Patrick's Day is still alive in Oriskany

It’s part of a series of food sales on the last Sunday of every month.

Oriskany fire department kept the spirit of st patrick's day alive.

Corned beef and cabbage meals were sold drive-thru style....at the firehouse.

It's part of a series of food sales on the last sunday of every month, which the department says helps them pay for everything that goes into protecting the community.

"we still have to offset expenses unfortunately not everything that we need we can buy with the funds that come in through the village and the town so we use this to help offset some of those expenses perfect example is we just purchased some jaws of life the battery operated jaws of life and w split the cowith thes $30,000" the department's next sale will be april 25th.

They'll be serving turkey and roast beef.

