Families learn about Polish Easter traditions at Holy Trinity

Palm sunday, holy trinity roman catholic church in utica held a workshop celebrating traditional polish easter traditions.

This included crafts and egg painting.

Organizers say bringing children closer to their culture and their families is the goal.

<"well if you look around you can see that the children are really enjoying themselves they're working with their parents or in some cases with their grandparents they're really learning something they're sharing something and i think it's a great opportunity for all multi generations."

The event itself was free as a way to celebrate the holiday.

