Komets Can't Complete Weekend Sweep of Fuel

The Komets couldn't complete the weekend sweep against the Indy Fuel, falling by a score of 3-2 on Sunday night.

???finally tonight... komets looking to complete the weekend sweep of the indy fuel... k's won on an overtime goal from marco roy last night..???but got off to a slow start in this one... first shot of the game for the fuel... and it finds the back of the net... willie raskob makes it 1-0 indy just four minutes into the first period..

???it was 1-0 fuel after one... and they add on early in the second..

Just over a minute in... great feed from raskob... backhanded finish by michael pelec... indy takes a 2-0 lead..???komets get on the board a few minutes later though... on the power play, justin vaive using that big body in front of the net... his sixth goal of the season cuts the deficit in half..

???later, chance for the k's to get even... great look for matt boudens, but a nice glove save by dan bakala... he had 32 saves on the night..???as the komets fall short against