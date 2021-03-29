Pedestrian safety

To all of the activities and traditions that have been put new at 10... now that warmer weather is on the way ?

"* more pedestrians are out and about enjoying the sun.

According to the minnesota department of public safety ?

"* in 20?

"*19 ?

"*there were more than one thousand crashes involving pedestrians.

Of those ?

"* fifty were killed.

Kimt news 3's mary peters is speaking to local law enforcement about the rules of the road.

As a driver, it's important to keep a close eye out for pedestrians and stay off your phone.

If you are walking on the road, pay attention to what cars are doing around you.

Olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson says there are a few things for pedestrians to keep in mind.

Always cross the street in a cross walk.

Before crossing, make sure you look both ways.

Pedestrians should stay on the sidewalk.

If there isn't a sidewalk, walk toward traffic so you can see the cars coming at you.

Sheriff torgerson mentions staying off your phone while behind the wheel, but also when you're walking.

Be more aware.

Get off your phone.

There is such a thing as distracted walking too.

We've had those problems. sheriff torgerson adds to make sure you are wearing reflective clothing if walking during the early hours of the day or at night.

In rochester, motorists must treat every corner and intersection as a crosswalk ?

"* whether it's marked or unmarked ?

"*