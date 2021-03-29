‘Festival of happiness, exaltation, joy…’: PM Modi extends Holi greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation with Holi wishes.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.

This festival of happiness, exaltation, joy and glee should infuse new vigor and new energy into everyone's life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

Amid rising Covid cases, many state governments have declared a ban on the public celebration of the festival.

India recorded 62,714 new cases in a span of 24 hours on March 29.

Despite the curbs, people gathered to celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ in Bihar’s Patna.

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi.

People light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

Watch the full video for more.