the pandemic has impacted all of us in some way.

Project legacy is an organization changing the lives of young adults of color in rochester who need assistance.

Since the start of the pandemic ?

"* about 70 percent of the people in the program lost their jobs.

To make sure project legacy youth are fed while dealing with these difficult times ?

"* the program has food drops every other sunday.

It's called operation nourish.

Young people are able to submit grocery lists specific to what they like to cook and eat.

Those lists are sent out to volunteers ?

"* who then purchase groceries for the young adults.

Executive director karen edmonds says this program is i have kids who break down in tears when they receive this food.

When we have kids who join project legacy and they find out there's food support, they start to cry.

They tell me they just can't believe that there are people out there who care about kids that they've never met.

If you'd like to volunteer with