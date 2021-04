Sacramento City officials respond to protests directed at city manager's home

HER PROPERTY.

POLICE SAY ONEOF THE MEN MAY BE 50 YEARS OLDTHE OTHER AROUND 25.

A PROTESTOUTSIDE THE SACRAMENTO CITYMANAGERS HOME DRAWS SHARPCRITICISM FROM CITY LEADERS.DOZENS OF CITY AND COMMUNITYLEADERS SIGNED A LETTERCONDEMNING A PROTEST PLANNEDFOR TONIGHT OUTSIDE THE CITYTHOSE DEMONSTRATING SAY THATCHAN DOES NOT PROPERLYDISCIPLINED POLICE OFFICERSACCUSED OF MISCONDUCT.

WELLCITY LEADERS SAY THEYENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO PEACEFULLYPROTEST IN PUBLIC SPACESSHOWING UP TO ANYONE'S HOME.THEY SAY GOES TOO FAR.DON'T CROSS THE LINE DON'TCOME TO THE HOME OF THE CITYMANAGER AS A FAMILY.

YOU WANTHOLD HIM AND HOLD ME AND HOLDUS ACCOUNTABLE.

COMING TO THEPUBLIC SQUARE COME TO CITYHALL.

VOTE.

SPEAK UP ABOUT THETHAT WE MAKE THE DECISION TOTHINK WE SHOULD BE MAKING.AND YOU MIGHT REMEMBER APROTEST TOOK PLACE OUTSIDEMAYOR STEINBERG HOME EARLIERTHIS YEAR, RESULTING INGRAFFITI AND DAMAGE.SHOW UP IN THE HOMESELECTED OR APPOINTED OFFICIALSAND.

CAUSE TROUBLING DAMAGE INAND EVERYTHING ELSE IT'S NOTPLAIN AND SIMPLE.HERE'S A LOOK AT THEPROTEST OUTSIDE THE CITYMANAGERS HOME THIS HAPPENEDTONIGHT AT LEAST 15 PEOPLESHOWED UP HOLDING SIGNSCHANTING AND CALLING ON CHANTO COME OUT.

CHAN DID NOTLEAVE HIS HOME WHILE OUR TEAM