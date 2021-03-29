Motorist suffers leg injuries after being hit by oncoming truck on Chinese highway

A motorist suffered leg injuries after being hit by an oncoming truck on a highway in northern China.

The video, filmed in Caofeidian District in Hebei Province on March 11, shows a truck driver named Li climbing out of his truck to check when he got stuck in traffic.

A tank truck driving through the emergency lane to avoid the traffic knocked Li over when he was inspecting his vehicle.

Police arrived and sent Li to hospital.

Fortunately, he only suffered injuries to his leg.

The tank truck driver named Zhu took primary responsibility and the truck driver named Li took secondary responsibility.

The video was provided by local media with permission.