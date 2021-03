No violation of Holi celebration guidelines in Delhi so far: SN Shrivastava

Over the ban of public Holi celebrations in national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that no violation of guidelines was reported today.

"As per Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines, no celebrations for Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, have been allowed at public places.

I am happy to inform you that no violation of guidelines has been reported, so far," said Delhi Police Commissioner.