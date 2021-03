Sharad Pawar to undergo Endoscopy surgery, all his programmes cancelled | Oneindia News

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo Endoscopy surgery on his Gallbladder.

President Ram Nath Kovind signs the controversial ‘Delhi Bill’ while in hospital.

Covid 19 breakout: Joint WHO-China study rules out lab leak, calls it extremely unlikely.

People across the country celebrate the festival of colours, Covid-19 protocols vastly neglected.

Fresh Covid-19 cases triple in three weeks, deaths rise by 51%.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

