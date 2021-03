Nepal Embassy celebrates Holi, extends wishes

Nepal Embassy in Delhi joined the nation to celebrate the festival of Holi on March 29.

Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador of Nepal to India, and other staff smeared colours on the special occasion.

Nilamber Acharya said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone on Holi.

We (India and Nepal) are close friends.

There are many cultural similarities between both the countries."