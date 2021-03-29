I Was Called 'Ugly' - But I Won't Hide My Birthmark Anymore | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A MODEL who used to hide her port wine stain with makeup is now embracing the beauty of her birthmark.

Amy Elsegood, 28, from Yorkshire, UK, was born with a port wine stain that covers half of her face.

Amy grew up feeling self-conscious and would cover her birthmark, until she decided to post a ‘no makeup’ selfie on Instagram which later went viral.

Amy told Truly: “I used to feel like I was the only girl in the world who looked like this - but it has taught me to not be afraid of who I am.” People would often stare or make comments about Amy’s face, saying she looked like she had been in a fight.

As a result, Amy would never leave the house without makeup.

During her teenage years, Amy struggled the most with self-confidence as everyone started to get boyfriends: “I never felt like I’d be good enough.” A couple of years ago, Amy decided to show her real skin and spread the message that it’s okay to be who you are.

She posted a selfie on Instagram without makeup and it immediately blew up.

“I got so many messages of support and it really gave me the confidence to not be afraid of who I am.” In response to those questioning whether Amy is ‘body positive’ as she still sometimes covers her birthmark, she says that makeup makes her feel confident and that we should do what makes us happy.

Amy has since been signed to a modelling agency - and is keen to have shoots with and without makeup: “I want to do a bit of both to prove it’s ok to show real skin.” Social: https://www.instagram.com/amyelsegood/