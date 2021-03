Lammy: Huge problem as convictions falls to 10-year low

David Lammy says there is a "huge problem" in the justice system as analysis reveals the number of convictions has fallen to a ten-year low.

Speaking on Monday, the Shadow Justice Secretary said "institutional barriers" within the police need to be dealt with to help restore faith amongst ethnic minority communities.

Report by Alibhaiz.

