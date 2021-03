Lammy: School abuse claims a huge concern

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy says it is a "matter of huge concern" that so many young people did not feel safe within schools.

His comments come as a police helpline is launched after more than 6,000 cases of alleged abuse were reported by pupils to the anonymous 'Everyone's Invited' website.

Report by Alibhaiz.

