Suez Canal: Giant ship floats again after being stuck for over 6 days| Oneindia News

Finally the wait is over as Almost a week after it ran aground in Suez Canal, blocking hundreds of ships, the giant cargo ship MV Ever Given started to move again, videos that emerged on social media show.

The owner of the ship, however, said that the vessel has only turned but is not yet afloat.

About 27,000 cubic meters of sand were dug out, to a depth of 18 meters, to free the ship.

