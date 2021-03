Domestic Violence Awareness event and cruise held next weekend in memory of Audrey Rivera

STORY WE BROUGHT YOU NEARLY AYEAR AGO..

REGARDING A PREGNANTMOTHER WHO LOST HER LIFE..FOLLOWING ADOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT.

HERFAMILY..

HONORING HER LEGACY BYRAISINGAWARENESS.23ABC'S LEZLA GOODEN CAUGHT UPWITH THE FAMILY TODAY..AND HAS MORE ON HOW THEY'VE BEENCOPING.HER NAME IS AUDREY RIVERA, SHE'SA.

OTHER OF FOUR-- A LOVEROF OLD SCHOOL CARS, BUT SHE'SALSO A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMWHO LOST HER LIFE JUST A YEARAGO NOW HER FAMILY ISORGANIZING A MEMORIAL CREWSDRIVE FOR HER, AND TO BRINGAWARENESS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.I MISS HER SO MUCH AND I MISSGOINGWITH HER SUNNY NIGHT CRUISES ANDI MISS DOING STUFF WITH HER.THIS IS ONE OF AUDREY RIVERASDAUGHTER- HER OLDEST- (NAME OFDAUGHTER) AND AS HER FAMILY SAYSTHE SPITTING IMAGEOF HER LATE MOTHER- ALTHOUGHLUCY HAS MANAGED TOREMAIN AN HONOR STUDENT IN THEMIDST OF HER MOTHERSPASSING..SHE SAYS TIME HAS NOTHEALED HER PAIN.MAKES ME HAPPY THAT I DO LOOKLIKEHER..I HAVE MY GOOD DAYS AND BADDAYS..

AND WHEN PEOPLE SAY THATI LOOK LIKEHER IT REMINDS ME OF EVERYTHINGBAD THAT HAS HAPPENEDLUCY IS ONE OF THREE REMAININGCHILDREN OF AUDREY'S- HEREIS ARIANNA, ELIAS- THE TODDLERWHO IF YOU RECALL WASKIDNAPPED BY HIS FATHER- THENIGHT THAT KCSO SAYS THE FATHERIS TO HAVE BELIEVED TO HAVE SHOTHIS NINE MONTH PREGNANTMOTHER -AUDREY- EVENTUALLY ALSOLOSING HIS THEN UNBORN BROTHERJOSIAH.ITS BEEN EMOTIONALLYDRAINING I HAVE HER KIDS TO KEEPME GOING..

ELIAS..

HER SON..

HESTARTEDSCHOOL AND IS TALKING MORE..

INTHE BEGINNING HE DIDN'T TALKMUCH AFTER ITHAPPENED-NOW HE'S GOING TOSPEECH CLASSES.IN THE MIDST OF THEIR GRIEF THEFAMILY IS ORGANIZING AMEMORIAL CRUISE FOR HER ON APRIL10TH STARTING AT 2PM AT MOUNTAINVIEW JUNIOR HIGH IN WEEDPATCH-HER COUSIN VENUS ENRIQUEZSAYS HER DEATH WILL NOT BE INVAIN AND THEY WANT TP PROVIDERESOURCES FO OTHER DOMESTICVIOLENCE VICTIMS.TO PROVIDE ADDITIONALRESOURCES OR INFORMATION FORTHE, FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ANDWHATRESOURCES THERE ARE BECAUSE ITHINK SO MANY TIMES SO MANYPEOPLE FEELALONE, AND I THINK HONESTLY THATA LOT OF PEOPLE DON'T REALIZEWHATRESOURCES ARE OUT THERE FOR YOU.SO WE ARE TRYING TO MAKE THOSECONNECTIONS.

AND AS I SAID WITHTHE COMMUNITY ANY, IF YOU HAVE AIF YOUHAVE A RESOURCE AT A SHELTER ORA CONTACT THAT YOU WANT TOSHARE, GIVETHAT INFORMATION,THE FAMILY IS A ASKING ALL WHOATTEND TO WEAR PURPLE IN HONOROF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS-AND AS THEANNIVERSARY OF HER DEATHAPPROACHES ON EASTER SUNDAY-AND HER FAMILY HAS THIS MESSAGEFOR HER.WHAT DO YOU WANT TO TELL MOMMYNOW THAT SHE'S IN HEAVEN.SOMETIMES IT MAKE ME FEEL HAPPYANDWE ARE LONELIF THERE WAS ANYTHING I COULDHAVE DID I'M SORRY THAT IDIDN'T- IFTHERE WERE SIGNS I MISSED.ICHERISH HER,..HER MEMORIES..AND IF YOU'D LIKE TO GET MOREINFORMATION ABOUT THEMEMORIAL CRUISE WHICH WILL BEHELD NEXT WEEKEND, BESURE TO GO TO OUR WEBSITE TURNTO 23.COM IN BAKERSFIELDLEZLA GOODEN 23ABC NEWS.THIS WEEK PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ISEXPECTED TO LA