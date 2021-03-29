Moment the turtle is released to the sea in San Clemente del Tuyu, in Argentina, March 2021. (Mundo Marino/Real Press)

A rare leatherback sea turtle has been returned to the ocean after undergoing four days of treatment at an Argentine centre.The leatherback sea turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) was found by tourists walking along Costa Azul Beach in the partido of La Costa in the eastern Argentine province of Buenos Aires on 18th March.(Mundo Marino/Real Press)