Drone footage of players returning to tennis courts in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire this morning (March 29).

Lockdown had forced the closure of all outdoor sports, but as of today (March 29), under new COVID-19 legislation, outdoor sports facilities, including tennis and golf, are reopening.

According to the filmer: "The courts were full up at 9.30 am."