Christians in Kerala worried about 'Love Jihad': BJP's Muraleedharan

Speaking on 'Love Jihad', Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan on March 29 stated that mainstream parties should speak about the issue.

"BJP didn't rake up this issue, it's been existing in society.

Christian community is worried about marriages happening in the guise of love, which aims at conversion.

Mainstream parties should speak about the issue," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Earlier, Jose K Mani, the chairman of regional Christian party, raked up the alleged "love jihad" issue in comments ahead of the Kerala Assembly election.