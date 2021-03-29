Waterfalls in Uluru the rock formation in the southern part of the Northern Territory in Australia on 21st of March 2021. (@stac

This is the moment huge waterfalls gush down the sides of Ayers Rock in Australia after heavy rains battered the region last week.Tourism worker Stacey MacGregor, 37, filmed the images at Ayers Rock, also known as Uluru, a huge sandstone rock formation in Australia’s Northern Territory.(@stacey.macgregor.77/Newsflash)