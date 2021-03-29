Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Insists He’ll Shoot ‘Gangs’ with his AR-15
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Insists He’ll Shoot ‘Gangs’ with his AR-15

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham claimed once again that he would use his AR-15 to shoot gangs in the event of a natural disaster or a state of apocalyptic lawlessness.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.